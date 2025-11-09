Latest NewsNewsPH News

DILG, PNP to enforce forced evacuation in high-risk areas due to Typhoon Uwan

Leana Bernardo

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced that they will enforce forced evacuations in high-risk communities affected by Super Typhoon Uwan.

In a joint statement, the agencies directed local government units (LGUs) and police officers to carry out mandatory evacuations when residents refuse to leave despite imminent danger.

“If residents still refuse despite repeated warnings and imminent danger, LGUs and the PNP are authorized to enforce mandatory evacuation in accordance with Republic Act No. 10121 and the Local Government Code,” the statement read.

The DILG and PNP stressed that all actions must be conducted “peacefully, respectfully, and with proper documentation,” emphasizing that “saving lives is the top priority.”

Authorities were instructed to ensure the availability of transportation, shelter, food, and medical assistance, with priority given to the elderly, children, and persons with disabilities.

“All means of persuasion must be used to convince residents to move to safer ground. Explain clearly that evacuation is a measure to protect lives, not to take away their rights or property,” the agencies added.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., in a video message, likewise appealed to residents to heed evacuation advisories, citing reports that many at-risk individuals were refusing to leave their homes.

“Marami po kaming natatanggap na report na hinihikayat na ang ating mga kababayan na mag-preemptive evacuation at marami ang ayaw sumunod. Kaya magkakaroon ng forced evacuation,” Teodoro said.

He warned that those who delay evacuation not only endanger themselves but also the lives of rescuers.
“Mag-preemptively evacuate na po tayo upang sa ganon, hindi huli hihingi ng rescue. Dahil kapag huli po humingi tayo ng rescue, nalalagay sa panganib ang buhay ng ating mga kapulisan, sundalo, bumbero, at ang Coast Guard natin,” he added.

Teodoro also reminded the public that refusing to comply with lawful evacuation orders may constitute disobedience to a person in authority.

