DILG: Over 17,000 barangays at risk from Super Typhoon Uwan

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) warned that more than 17,000 barangays nationwide are at risk of flooding and landslides due to Super Typhoon Uwan.

According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Mines and Geosciences Bureau (DENR-MGB), these barangays are classified as moderately to highly susceptible to floods and rain-induced landslides from November 8 to 11.

The agency directed local governments and disaster offices to monitor rivers, implement preemptive evacuations, and ensure the safety of families living near riverbanks, coastal zones, and low-lying areas.

Communities in landslide-prone areas are advised to watch for ground cracks, leaning trees, or tilting posts, and evacuate immediately if these appear. Coastal barangays are also urged to suspend all fishing and boating activities due to storm surges exceeding three meters.

Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Committees (BDRRMCs) are tasked with leading evacuations and coordinating with PAGASA for real-time updates.

