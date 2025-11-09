Latest NewsNewsPH News

CAAP announces airport closures due to Super Typhoon Uwan

Staff Report26 mins ago

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced the temporary closure of airports affected by Super Typhoon Uwan.

In its latest advisory, CAAP said the following airports have been closed:
• Cauayan Airport in Isabela – closed from 11:35 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday
• Baguio Airport – closed from 12:24 p.m. on Sunday until 3:30 p.m. on Monday
• Sangley Airport in Cavite City – closed from 9:18 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday

The agency added that all Area V airports also remain closed, including Bicol International Airport (BIA) in Daraga, Albay; as well as the airports in Naga, Virac, Masbate, and Daet, and the Bulan and Bacon airports in Sorsogon.

“All flights to and from the affected airports have been cancelled or diverted,” CAAP said.

Passengers were advised to coordinate directly with their airlines for real-time flight updates, rebooking options, and other travel concerns.

The agency said assistance and meals are being provided to stranded passengers while waiting for the resumption of normal operations.

“CAAP continues to closely monitor the situation and will issue further advisories as necessary,” it added.

