Archdiocese of Manila appeals for temporary shelters for homeless amid Typhoon Uwan

Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

The Archdiocese of Manila has urged schools, churches, and institutions to provide temporary shelter for the homeless as Super Typhoon Uwan continues to batter the country.

In a statement, the Archdiocese’s Ministry with Persons in Street-Dwelling Situations called on establishments with roofs, safe spaces, restrooms, and clean facilities to accommodate those in need of refuge.

“Kindly offer your spaces for our Persons in Street-Dwelling Situations during this time of need,” the ministry said.

Those willing to provide temporary shelter may contact the ministry at 0960 210 3666, 0960 309 5965, or 0917 623 6172.

