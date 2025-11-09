Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Ajman police achieve zero delivery bike accidents six months into ‘safe route’ campaign

Ajman Police have reached a major milestone in road safety, recording zero delivery bike accidents six months after launching their traffic awareness campaign, “Safe Route,” in 2025.

Lieutenant Colonel Rashid Hamid bin Hindi, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police, reported a 56% drop in delivery bike accidents compared to the period before the campaign.

Serious accidents fell from six to none, while minor incidents dropped from one to zero, a success he attributed to improved awareness among delivery riders and stricter adherence to traffic regulations.

He noted that all reported cases involved riders as victims rather than offenders, highlighting the growing discipline and road responsibility among delivery drivers following intensified field monitoring and safety education programs.

Ajman’s ‘Dar Al Aman’ smart monitoring system detected 6,201 traffic violations involving risky behavior by motorcycle riders. Authorities also impounded 107 motorcycles for serious offenses, including driving against traffic, entering restricted zones, and reckless riding that endangered lives.

“Ajman Police remain committed to addressing unsafe practices and ensuring the safety of all road users,” Lieutenant Colonel bin Hindi said, emphasizing that the campaign’s success reflects ongoing efforts to foster a strong road safety culture.

He added that the ‘Safe Route’ campaign aligns with the Ministry of Interior’s strategy to make UAE roads safer and supports Ajman Vision 2030, which seeks to enhance the quality of life across the emirate.

The next phase will focus on continued awareness drives, smart surveillance, and close coordination with delivery companies to maintain a safe and sustainable traffic environment.

