UAE tops global growth in organ donation through Hayat Program

The United Arab Emirates has achieved the world’s highest growth rate in organ donation, driven by its leadership in humanitarian medicine and sustainable healthcare, according to Dr. Ali Al Obaidli, Chairman of the National Committee for Organ Transplantation.

Speaking at the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025 in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Al Obaidli highlighted the role of the national “Hayat” organ donation program in strengthening the country’s health system and reducing dependence on overseas medical solutions.

Since its launch, the program has facilitated more than 2,034 organ transplants, including 354 procedures in 2024 alone, with 397 registered donors.

Over 10,000 medical and administrative professionals have received training both domestically and abroad, contributing to what Dr. Al Obaidli described as a “global model of medical collaboration and trust.”

He said the UAE’s progress aligns with the World Health Organization’s 2024 recommendations promoting international cooperation in organ and tissue transplantation, positioning the country as a regional hub for training and specialised services.

Upcoming 2025 WHO guidelines on kidney failure prevention are also expected to create new opportunities for knowledge exchange and joint innovation.

Dr. Al Obaidli noted that the UAE’s diverse population, representing over 200 nationalities, provides a strong foundation for international partnerships in organ donation and transplantation. Plans are underway to expand specialised medical missions and develop highly trained national teams to ensure the program’s long-term sustainability.

The Hayat program operates under Federal Decree by Law No. (25) of 2023 Concerning Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues, which prohibits organ trafficking, protects the rights of donors and recipients, and sets clear procedures for both living and posthumous donations.

“Organ donation in the UAE is a noble humanitarian act that gives patients suffering from chronic illnesses — including heart, lung, liver, and kidney failure — a new chance at life,” Dr. Al Obaidli said, adding that it reflects the nation’s culture of generosity and social solidarity.