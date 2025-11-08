UAE recalls Hong Thai herbal inhaler over microbial contamination

The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has issued a recall of the Hong Thai Herbal Inhaler (Yadom) from all UAE markets following laboratory tests confirming microbial contamination in several locally distributed batches, the authority announced.

The move comes after Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recalled a batch of the herbal inhaler in October for failing microbial contamination standards.

The recalled batch, Batch ‘000332’ of ‘Herbal Inhaler Formula 2’, was found to exceed permissible microbial limits. Hong Thai, the manufacturer, said in a statement that “customer safety is [their] highest priority” and acknowledged the issue.

Following the Thai alert, the EDE tested all batches available in the UAE. Laboratory analyses confirmed contamination levels above international pharmacopeial standards for inhalation products, posing potential health risks to users.

As a result, the EDE ordered the withdrawal of all affected batches, not just the one identified in Thailand.

The recalled batch carries registration number G 309/62, batch 000332 (manufactured on 09 December 2024, expiry 08 December 2027), with approximately 200,000 units removed from the UAE market.

“The withdrawal is being carried out in coordination with municipalities and other regulatory authorities to ensure the product’s complete removal from all points of sale, including online platforms,” the EDE said.

The public is advised to stop using the product immediately and dispose of any units safely. Residents who experience unusual symptoms after inhalation, such as shortness of breath, nasal irritation, or persistent dizziness, should seek medical attention promptly.