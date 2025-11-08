UAE blocks 2,297 websites and social media accounts in anti-drug campaign

The United Arab Emirates has detected and shut down 2,297 websites and social media accounts promoting narcotics and psychotropic substances as part of a national drive to combat drug abuse and curb digital trafficking networks.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority, revealed the figures during a keynote session titled “The National Movement Against Drugs” at the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025.

He said the establishment of the Authority underscores the UAE’s commitment to unify efforts against drug abuse and involve all segments of society in addressing the threat.

As part of its strategy, the Authority plans to launch a dedicated hotline for reporting drug-related crimes, ensuring full confidentiality for informants and offering financial rewards for tips that prevent smuggling operations or lead to arrests.

New initiatives were also announced to strengthen prevention and awareness. A “Safety and Security” subject will be introduced in school curricula, focusing on high school students to educate them about the risks of substance abuse and unsafe behaviors.

Another program, the “National Activities Program,” aims to promote sports, cultural, and recreational activities in neighbourhoods, parks, and community centres to provide youth with constructive alternatives.

Sheikh Zayed highlighted the UAE’s expanding international cooperation in the fight against narcotics, citing partnerships with 24 countries and assistance in intercepting large quantities of drugs abroad.

He noted that the crackdown on the 2,297 online platforms forms part of ongoing efforts to monitor and dismantle modern digital methods of drug promotion.