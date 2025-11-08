Mendoza reacts to Belo’s statement on Filipina being top Hermès buyer in Paris

Former Commission on Audit (COA) commissioner Heidi Mendoza has reacted to celebrity doctor Vicki Belo’s recent remark that a Filipina is reportedly the top buyer at the Hermès boutique in Paris.

In a Facebook post, Mendoza questioned the moral undertone of such lavish spending amid the country’s ongoing struggles with disasters and poverty.

“Yung top buyer ng Hermès, Filipina. Tapos yung bansa niya, sa sakuna, Sagana. Wala akong pakialam kung sariling pera, pero parang sablay ang dating sa tunay na may konsyensya,” Mendoza wrote.

Belo made the comment during an interview in Paris, saying the realization struck her while inside the Hermès store on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré.

The went viral on social media, earning both praise and criticism for its candid reflection on Filipino affluence abroad and hardship at home.

Belo said the experience made her think deeply about the contrast between the spectacle of wealth and the realities of suffering back home, citing floods and disease outbreaks during the rainy season.

“I just wish that they would have love for country,” she added. “That everybody would somehow have a spiritual renewal.”