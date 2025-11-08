GCC set to launch unified visa for six Gulf countries in 2026

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is set to introduce a long-planned unified visa next year, a move that officials say will mark a major step toward integrated regional travel and a more connected tourism economy across the six-member bloc.

Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb confirmed the initiative’s progress at the Gulf Gateway Investment Forum in Manama, noting that the program had reached a key milestone after four years of coordination among Gulf governments.

He described the period as a historic moment for tourism expansion in the region, citing cultural richness, modern infrastructure, and a safe environment as factors positioning the GCC among the world’s leading destinations.

The GCC Grand Tours Visa will allow travelers to visit the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman with a single application.

The program was formally approved in November 2023 during a meeting of GCC interior ministers in Oman and is modeled after the Schengen system in Europe.

Officials said the visa is designed to facilitate multi-country itineraries without repeated paperwork, multiple fees, or differing entry rules. Early details suggest the visa will cover tourism and family visits, be processed online, and allow travellers to choose access to either a single country or all six. Validity is expected to range from one to three months, with costs lower than applying for separate visas for each destination.

Applicants will likely need a passport valid for at least six months, accommodation details, a passport-size photo, proof of travel insurance, evidence of funds, and a return or onward ticket. Full requirements will be published closer to the launch, while the application is expected to be processed through an official online portal, delivering the digital entry permit via email.

Al-Khateeb highlighted the Gulf’s growing aviation network, noting that the region’s four largest airlines carried nearly 150 million passengers last year, yet only 70 million travelled within the GCC. He described this gap as an untapped opportunity to enhance connectivity among Gulf destinations.

The unified visa is part of a broader strategy to harmonize regulations, unify data systems, and promote cross-border collaboration in tourism, hospitality investment, and mobility.

Officials believe streamlined entry rules will encourage longer stays, wider travel patterns, and higher spending across multiple cities, strengthening tourism as a key economic pillar alongside oil, trade, and logistics.

More details on the visa and the application platform are expected to be released in the months leading up to its official launch next year.