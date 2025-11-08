Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Dubai tops global rankings as most attractive city for the wealthy

Leana Bernardo

Dubai has been named the world’s most attractive city for high-net-worth individuals, surpassing New York and more than 30 other global cities, according to a report by international real estate brokerage Savills.

The report highlighted Dubai’s appeal for wealthy residents, citing attractive tax exemptions, strong family-oriented infrastructure, and high levels of personal safety.

Dubai also offers the largest number of international schools among global cities, a key consideration for affluent expatriates relocating with families.

Savills’ client-distributed report ranked Dubai first, followed by New York, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Abu Dhabi in fifth place.

Both Dubai and New York were praised for their favorable tax regimes, geopolitical stability, and supportive environment for entrepreneurship.

The study also pointed to the UAE’s “Golden Visa” program and investor-friendly policies as major factors in drawing elite global citizens to Dubai.

