Discaya couple stops coordinating with DOJ over flood control probe

Contractors Curlee and Sarah Discaya have stopped coordinating with the Department of Justice (DOJ) in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in flood control projects, a justice official confirmed.

“As far as the Discayas are concerned, they have stopped coordinating with us. I heard from public declarations that after the ICI hearing, they are no longer cooperating,” said DOJ Undersecretary Jesse Andres.

Andres made the statement when asked about the couple’s status after he earlier disclosed that several whistleblowers in the flood control controversy are now “telling all.”

The Discayas had withdrawn their cooperation from the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) in October after Commissioner Rogelio Singson said in a media interview that no one had yet qualified to become a state witness.

Although the couple are considered “protected witnesses” under the DOJ’s Witness Protection Program (WPP), Andres clarified that they have not submitted a formal application.

“As far as the Discayas are concerned, we hear them saying it, but there is no formal request. So there is nothing to consider unless they come in,” he said.

According to Andres, only former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, former DPWH engineers Brice Hernandez, Henry Alcantara, Jaypee Mendoza, and contractor Sally Santos have formally applied for witness protection.

Despite this, Andres said the DOJ remains open to working with the Discayas.

“Our office is always open if anybody, any possible whistleblower, would come forward to seek the help of the Witness Protection Program,” he added.

The couple previously named several lawmakers, their staff, and DPWH officials allegedly involved in corruption linked to the flood control project anomalies. Their lawyer earlier said they stand by their testimonies despite ending cooperation with the ICI.