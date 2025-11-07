UAE eyes global top 15 ranking in healthcare quality by 2031

UAE health officials reaffirmed the country’s goal to be among the world’s top 15 healthcare systems in terms of quality of care by 2031, citing major progress and milestones in recent years.

During the session titled “Under the Microscope: The Healthcare Sector in the UAE” at the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025, officials said ongoing advancements under a unified, world-class national framework continue to strengthen the country’s healthcare sector.

The session was attended by Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Dr. Yousef Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation; and Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health.

Discussions focused on enhancing the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem through efficiency, sustainability, and innovation in line with the We the UAE 2031 strategy. The initiative seeks to position the UAE as a global model for comprehensive healthcare and ensure a high quality of life for its citizens.

Al Sayegh reviewed the country’s current health indicators and global ranking, outlining plans to improve performance through updated policies, talent development, and expanded public-private partnerships. He said the UAE’s flexible and resilient healthcare system, supported by advanced infrastructure and digital integration, allows it to adapt to emerging challenges.

He added that digitalization and artificial intelligence are key components of healthcare policy and service integration, enabling secure data exchange between public and private providers while ensuring continuity and quality of care.

“These achievements reflect the leadership’s vision of placing human wellbeing at the core of national development,” Al Sayegh said. “Through investment in digital transformation and innovation, we aim to solidify the UAE’s position as a global model for comprehensive healthcare.”

Dr. Yousef Al Serkal said the Emirates Health Services Corporation continues to develop a healthcare model focused on efficiency, innovation, and sustainability to ensure community wellbeing.

Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori said Abu Dhabi is enhancing healthcare capabilities through data from the Malaffi platform, investments in genomics, precision medicine, and stem cell therapy, and the use of artificial intelligence applications.

He noted that the emirate has established centers of excellence in complex medical fields, including cardiac surgery, bone marrow transplants, burn treatment, stroke management, and multi-organ transplants. Abu Dhabi is also expanding fertility treatment services and hosting global medical experts through its Visiting Physicians Programme.

Al Mansoori said the next phase of development will focus on artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to strengthen preventive care. He added that Emirati physicians will continue to play a leading role in shaping the future of the national healthcare sector.

“The UAE continues to build one of the world’s best healthcare systems, placing human health at the core of its strategy while harnessing innovation to enhance efficiency and accessibility,” Al Mansoori said.