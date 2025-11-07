UAE designates 2026 as ‘Year of the Family’

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has declared 2026 as the “Year of the Family” to promote the goals of the National Agenda for Emirati Family Growth and strengthen community awareness among citizens and residents.

The announcement was made during the launch of the National Family Growth Agenda 2031 in Abu Dhabi, held as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025. The event gathered senior federal and local officials to discuss national efforts supporting family stability and growth.

The initiative underscores the importance of preserving family cohesion and strong relationships as the foundation of a stable and prosperous society. It also highlights the family’s role in passing on values of cooperation, communication, and harmony to future generations.

“The growth of the Emirati family is linked to our existence, our identity, the future of our nation, and our national security,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

“Its stability and strength are essential pillars for the country’s long-term development.”

He cited the words of the UAE’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan: “The family is the foundation of any strong society.”

To implement the National Family Growth Agenda 2031, a national task force composed of more than 20 federal and local entities has been formed to work across three main tracks: Policies and Programmes, Behavioral Interventions, and Reproductive Health.

• The first track will review existing policies that affect family growth.

• The second will study behavioral and social factors influencing family decisions through field interviews with Emirati families.

• The third will assess reproductive health initiatives and address related challenges.

Sheikh Mohamed said the Ministry of Family Affairs was established to develop strategies that promote family growth, strengthen national identity, and uphold UAE traditions and customs. He emphasized that family stability is a shared national responsibility requiring collaboration among government agencies, the private sector, and the wider community.

Since its launch in 2015, the “Years of the Emirates” initiative has aimed to connect residents with national priorities and encourage collective action through shared values and storytelling.

During the Year of the Family in 2026, the UAE will focus on reinforcing the family’s role as the cornerstone of society and ensuring its growth and sustainability. Sheikh Mohamed called on all sectors, including health, education, housing, and media, to support the initiative and promote awareness of the family’s importance in national development.

“Through cooperation, teamwork, and shared responsibility, we can achieve our goals in a way that serves society and strengthens our national identity,” Sheikh Mohamed said.