Estrada pushes for harsher penalties on bomb threats, including digital platforms

Senator Jinggoy Estrada has filed a bill seeking stiffer penalties against bomb threats and the expansion of Presidential Decree No. 1727 to cover digital platforms.

The proposed Senate Bill No. 1076, or the “False Bomb Threat Prohibition Act,” was filed in response to a series of hoax bomb threats that recently disrupted operations in schools and government offices across the country.

Under the measure, individuals who spread false information about bombs, explosives, or incendiary devices in public areas could face six to 12 years imprisonment, a fine of P1 million to P5 million, or both. These penalties are significantly higher than the current sanctions under PD 1727, which carry imprisonment of up to five years or a fine of P40,000.

Estrada cited incidents last month, including four schools in Davao City that received bomb threats within 48 hours, prompting evacuations and class suspensions. In Pampanga, a 21-year-old woman was charged for sending online bomb threats to several schools, while operations at the Office of the Vice President were temporarily halted earlier this year due to a similar incident.

“The safety and security of the public are non-negotiable. These false threats are deliberate acts that endanger lives, paralyze institutions, and waste government resources,” Estrada said.

“They erode public trust in emergency systems that are supposed to respond to real crises. We need a stronger legal deterrent to protect our citizens from these unscrupulous individuals.”

SBN 1076 seeks to modernize PD 1727 by covering threats made via social media, messaging apps, and other digital platforms, and by designating a lead implementing agency to oversee enforcement and public awareness campaigns.

“The rise of social media and digital platforms has made it easier for malicious actors to spread panic with just a few clicks. It’s time we update our laws to keep up with these realities,” Estrada said.

“This is about restoring public trust and ensuring that our communities feel safe. Those who weaponize fear through false threats will be held accountable.”