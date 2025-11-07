Latest NewsNewsPH News

Duterte camp submits new evidence to ICC in drugs-related crime case

Leana Bernardo

The legal team of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has submitted a new batch of evidence to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his ongoing case over alleged crimes against humanity linked to his controversial war on drugs.

A document dated November 5 showed that Duterte’s camp disclosed 13 items of evidence on November 3 to the ICC’s Office of the Prosecutor and the Office of Public Counsel for Victims (OPCV).

The submissions were filed as “confidential ex parte”, accessible only to the defense, prosecution, and OPCV. The filing was signed by Nicholas Kaufman, Duterte’s legal counsel.

This is the second batch of evidence submitted by Duterte’s team. The first batch, filed in September, contained 29 items.

Duterte is currently detained in The Hague, Netherlands, as the ICC continues to review the case. The ICC Prosecutor has charged him with 49 incidents of murder and attempted murder, covering his time as mayor of Davao City and as President of the Philippines.

According to official government data, around 6,200 drug suspects were killed during Duterte’s administration. However, human rights groups estimate the number could be as high as 30,000, citing unreported killings related to anti-drug operations.

