Dubai Municipality warns public against scammers posing as employees

Dubai Municipality has issued a warning to residents about scammers impersonating its employees or field inspectors, sending fake messages regarding “inspections,” “violations,” or “fines” to trick people into revealing personal information.

The municipality explained that these fraudulent messages often come from fake social media support accounts or email addresses and may include links or requests for personal and official details.

Residents were advised not to respond or engage with any messages claiming to be from Dubai Municipality without proper verification.

Authorities emphasized the importance of confirming the sender’s identity through official channels before taking any action. Suspicious messages can be verified by calling the municipality’s toll-free hotline at 800900 or through the Dubai Municipality smart app (DubaiMunicipality).

The municipality also cautioned against sharing identification documents, transaction details, or other sensitive information, stressing that all municipal services are provided only via verified and secure platforms.

Residents were further advised to avoid using public Wi-Fi networks when accessing online services or making payments, recommending the use of home or mobile networks to protect personal data from unauthorized access.

Dubai Municipality reaffirmed its commitment to public awareness campaigns on evolving digital fraud and urged residents to report suspicious activity immediately, noting that vigilance and prompt reporting are crucial to safeguarding users and maintaining the integrity of official transactions.