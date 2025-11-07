DTI imposes 60-day nationwide price freeze following Marcos calamity declaration

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has imposed a 60-day nationwide price freeze on basic necessities following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s declaration of a state of national calamity.

In a statement released Friday, the DTI said the directive aims to protect consumers and stabilize prices amid the widespread damage caused by Typhoon Tino and the looming threat of a potential super typhoon, Uwan.

“The price freeze will remain in effect for 60 days or until lifted by the President. The DTI has coordinated with all key National Price Coordinating Council (NPCC) implementing agencies to ensure consumer protection during this critical period,” the agency said.

President Marcos placed the Philippines under a state of national calamity on Thursday to enable faster response, recovery, and rehabilitation efforts.

Prior to the nationwide order, the DTI had implemented localized 60-day price freezes in areas heavily affected by Typhoon Tino, including Guiuan in Eastern Samar, Cebu City, and the Dinagat Islands.

The DTI said it is working closely with manufacturers, retailers, and distributors to maintain a steady supply of basic and prime goods across the country.

“All DTI Regional and Provincial Offices are on heightened alert and mobilized to enforce compliance with the price freeze and ensure adequate supply nationwide,” it added.