DMW, AMLC firm up partnership to protect OFWs from money laundering

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) formally signed the Terms of Reference (TOR) on November 5, 2025, at the DMW Central Office to strengthen efforts in protecting overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from money laundering and related crimes.

Under the TOR, selected DMW employees and officials are designated as Deputized AMLC Financial Investigators (DAFI), empowering them to conduct financial investigations, initiate asset freezing, and assist in the prosecution of offenders.

The signing was led by DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac and AMLC Executive Director Matthew M. David, along with senior officials from both agencies.

A total of 70 DMW personnel from central and regional offices also received their DAFI certification, marking their completion of specialized training as financial investigators.

Executive Director David emphasized that deputizing DMW officers as financial investigators will enhance the government’s capacity to combat money laundering, human trafficking, and other illicit financial activities targeting OFWs.

“As we sign through the enlistment of the DMW officers as deputized financial investigators, we significantly strengthen our capacity to investigate and prosecute human trafficking and other unlawful activities committed against OFWs,” he said.

Secretary Cacdac, meanwhile, underscored the critical role of DAFIs in curbing illegal recruitment, human trafficking, and money laundering, in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure the safety and welfare of Filipino migrant workers.

“Together, we send a clear message: We will protect our migrant workers. We will follow the money. And we will hold human traffickers and illegal recruiters to account for their evil deeds. We will throw them in jail,” Cacdac said.

The DMW-AMLC partnership underscores the government’s firm commitment to financial security and protection for OFWs worldwide through strengthened inter-agency coordination and enforcement.