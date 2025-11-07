Ajman Police hold talks with Louis Vuitton to combat counterfeit goods

Ajman Police have met with representatives from luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton to enhance cooperation in protecting intellectual property and combating counterfeit products.

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, welcomed the Louis Vuitton delegation at the police headquarters.

The meeting was attended by Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of Criminal Investigation and Intelligence, and Colonel Saeed Khalifa Al Ketbi, Deputy Director of Comprehensive Police Centers.

The Louis Vuitton delegation included Valérie Sonnier, Global Director of Intellectual Property Protection and Criminal Disputes for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; Cyril Chantoloup, Louis Vuitton UAE Director; Malik Hanouf, Senior Director of Intellectual Property Protection for the Middle East and Africa; and Rima Al Ashqar, Director of Intellectual Property Protection for the Middle East and Africa.

During the talks, Major General Al Nuaimi reaffirmed Ajman Police’s commitment to supporting international efforts to safeguard intellectual property and ensuring a secure and sustainable business environment.

The Louis Vuitton team praised the police’s ongoing work to protect intellectual property rights and curb the trade of counterfeit goods. They emphasized that collaboration between the two parties will strengthen the enforcement of trademark protection laws in the UAE, particularly in Ajman.