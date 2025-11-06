RTA announces revised taxi booking fares via smart apps

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced new fare rates for taxi bookings made through smart applications, effective immediately.

From Monday to Thursday, a booking fee of Dh7.50 will apply during peak hours (8am–9:59am and 4pm–7:59pm), with a flagfall fare of Dh5. During off-peak hours (6am–7:59am and 10am–3:59pm), the booking fee will be Dh4, while the flagfall remains Dh5. For night hours (10pm–5:59am), the booking fee will be Dh4.50 and the flagfall Dh5.50.

On Fridays, peak-hour fares will apply from 8am–9:59am and 4pm–9:59pm, with a booking fee of Dh7.50 and a flagfall of Dh5. From 10pm–11:59pm, the booking fee stays at Dh7.50, while the flagfall increases to Dh5.50. Off-peak hours (6am–7:59am and 10am–3:59pm) will have a booking fee of Dh4 and a flagfall of Dh5, while night-hour rates (12am–5:59am) will feature a Dh4.50 booking fee and Dh5.50 flagfall.

On Saturdays and Sundays, peak-hour rates will apply from 4pm–9:59pm (Dh7.50 booking fee; Dh5 flagfall) and 10pm–11:59pm (Dh7.50 booking fee; Dh5.50 flagfall). Off-peak hours (6am–7:59am, 8am–9:59am, and 10am–3:59pm) will maintain a booking fee of Dh4 and a flagfall of Dh5. Night-hour fares (12am–5:59am) will include a Dh4.50 booking fee and Dh5.50 flagfall.

The minimum fare for all taxi e-hailing services is set at Dh13.