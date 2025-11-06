Ras Al Khaimah police report 11.6% increase in emergency calls in Q3 2025

The Operations Room of Ras Al Khaimah Police recorded a notable rise in emergency calls during the third quarter of 2025, receiving a total of 129,191 calls through the 999 emergency hotline.

According to Brigadier Dr. Abdullah bin Salman Al Nuaimi, Director of Operations, the figure reflects an 11.6 percent increase compared to the same period last year, a surge he attributed to the emirate’s continued growth across multiple sectors.

Despite the higher call volume, Brig. Al Nuaimi said the police maintained a 100 percent response rate, ensuring that all calls were promptly routed to the appropriate departments based on their urgency and nature.

He added that the Operations Room’s advanced technologies have enabled teams to efficiently manage emergency situations and deliver swift assistance, underscoring the police’s commitment to improving public safety, security, and quality of life in Ras Al Khaimah.

In addition to the 999 hotline, residents can also contact 901 for non-emergency inquiries and suggestions.

Brig. Al Nuaimi said the initiative helps strengthen community engagement and provides valuable feedback to further enhance policing services across the emirate.