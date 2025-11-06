Court dismisses groom’s lawsuit over fiancée’s “unfair conditions” for marriage

The Fujairah Personal Status Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a groom against his fiancée and her father after they allegedly refused to proceed with the marriage unless he agreed to what he described as “excessive and unfair” conditions.

Court documents showed that the bride demanded a grand wedding in an upscale venue, a new car, and the relocation of the marital home closer to her family, conditions not stated in the marriage contract.

The groom argued that these demands contradicted their original agreement made during engagement.

The man told the court he had already completed the marriage contract under Islamic law, paid a dowry of Dh130,000, and provided jewellery, gifts, and a fully furnished home. Initially, both parties agreed to hold a modest wedding due to the death of one of his relatives.

However, the bride’s family later refused to set a date unless the new conditions were met.

After failed attempts to reach an amicable resolution, the groom sought court intervention, asking either to compel the bride to proceed with the marriage or to order the return of the dowry and wedding-related expenses.

During hearings, both parties presented their arguments, but reconciliation efforts did not succeed. Upon review of all documents and testimonies, the court ruled against the groom, stating that marriage requires mutual consent and cannot be enforced by one party.

The ruling cited Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status, which defines marriage as a contract based on mutual agreement and gives women the right not to move into the marital home until they receive their due dowry and an appropriate residence.

The court concluded that the groom’s request had no legal basis since the marriage had not been consummated and no formal obedience case was filed. It ordered the dismissal of the lawsuit and required the groom to shoulder court fees and legal expenses.