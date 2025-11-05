Latest NewsNews

UAE pension authority opens applications for consolidating previous service periods with 10-year payment plan

The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has officially opened applications for insured individuals who wish to consolidate their previous service periods, now offering a flexible repayment scheme of up to 10 years.

This rollout represents the second phase of the Board’s September 2025 resolution, which extended the repayment timeline from four years to ten years to help reduce monthly installment costs. The first phase launched in September allowed only those with existing applications to reschedule their payments. Starting November 3, 2025, the second phase now expands eligibility to all insured individuals — as long as their monthly installment does not fall below 25% of their contributory salary.

GPSSA said consolidating service periods provides long-term benefits, including improved retirement eligibility, increased pension and gratuity values, and the opportunity to merge service years across different employers governed by GPSSA or other applicable pension systems.

The 10-year option makes it easier for individuals to manage payments and build stronger retirement security for themselves and their families.

Applications may be filed through the “Maaashi” digital platform. Applicants must review the user guide, register via UAE Pass, follow the steps, and submit required documents. Additional information and support are available through GPSSA’s FAQ resources, live chat, call center 80010, and official social channels.

