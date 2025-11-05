UAE OFW dad cries foul after NAIA immigration offloads family with special needs child

A United Arab Emirates-based Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) has gone viral after sharing his family’s heartbreaking experience with Immigration officers at NAIA Terminal 3, which led to their offloading despite being already loaded onto their flight.

In a Facebook post, OFW Dennis Roldan narrated how he, his wife, their son Dion Liam — who has Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) — and their long-time nanny Gen were supposed to fly back to Dubai via China Southern Airlines, but were offloaded due to what he described as the slow and inconsiderate actions of an immigration officer.

“Nakaka-frustrate at nakaka-galit. Kami ay loaded na sa eroplano, pero dahil sa tagal ng verification sa immigration, na-offload pa rin kami,” Roldan said.

“Sana man lang nakapag-assist sila ng maayos, mabilis, at hindi naging dahilan ng offload.”

Roldan explained that Gen, their trusted nanny for four years, was being questioned by Immigration despite having complete documents and a return ticket.

“Wala namang issue o record si Gen. Kumpleto ang papeles at may return ticket pa. Alam ng mga magulang na may anak na may ASD kung gaano kahalaga ang routine at familiarity sa kanila,” he wrote.

As the airline made its final boarding call, the family desperately pleaded with officers to speed up the verification.

“Sana recorded din ‘yung pakiusap namin na pakibilisan kasi kasama namin mismo ‘yung mga taga-China Southern Airlines nung time ng final verification,” Roldan said. “Pero parang walang emphaty sa sitwasyon at kalagayan namin.”

He added that the immigration officer, identified as Ms. Aniong, even checked the nanny’s Facebook and Messenger accounts as part of the verification process — a step that consumed precious time as their flight window closed.

“Kung ganoon lang ang level ng verification, sana naman bina-balance nila ang oras at sitwasyon ng mga pasahero. Naiintindihan namin na may SOP, pero sana naman may konting puso,” Roldan emphasized.

By the time Gen was finally cleared, it was too late — the plane had already departed, and the family was left stranded.

“Ang masakit, na-verify din naman si Gen sa huli, pero huli na — offloaded na kami lahat. Lagi nilang sinasabi na ang OFW ay makabagong bayani, pero bakit ganito ang trato sa amin?” he lamented.

The father expressed deep disappointment not only for the financial loss but also for the lack of compassion and empathy from the officers.

“Hindi lang ito tungkol sa delay. Ito ay tungkol sa kawalan ng malasakit at pag-unawa. Kung may konting empathy lang sana, hindi mangyayari ito,” he said.

Roldan hopes his story sparks reform within the Bureau of Immigration, especially in handling cases involving families with children who have special needs.

“Sana mapansin ito ng mga kinauukulan. Hindi lang ito para sa amin, kundi para sa lahat ng kababayan na dumadaan sa ganitong unfair na sitwasyon,” he concluded.

Since its posting, the story has garnered thousands of shares and emotional reactions, with netizens calling for accountability, compassion, and systemic change at the Bureau of Immigration.

The Bureau of Immigration has yet to issue a statement.