UAE extends condolences to Philippines over typhoon Kalmaegi

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expressed its heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the Republic of the Philippines following the devastating impact of Typhoon Kalmaegi.

The storm, which struck the central part of the country, has claimed over 40 lives, injured dozens, displaced hundreds of thousands, and caused widespread damage.

In an official statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed its sympathy to the families of the victims and extended support to the government and people of the Philippines. The ministry also wished a swift recovery for those injured.

Typhoon Kalmaegi unleashed heavy rains and severe flooding across central Philippines on Tuesday, submerging entire towns on Cebu Island. Vehicles and even shipping containers were swept away by the powerful floodwaters.

Climate experts warn that human-driven climate change is intensifying storms. Rising ocean temperatures and increased atmospheric moisture contribute to stronger typhoons and heavier rainfall, amplifying the risks for affected communities.