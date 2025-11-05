Latest NewsNews

Marcos reminds government offices to keep Christmas parties simple, meaningful

Tristan Nodalo

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has urged all government agencies to observe modest but meaningful celebrations for their Christmas and year-end parties, citing the recent series of calamities that affected parts of the country.

In a Palace briefing, Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said the President’s reminder was echoed by Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, who called for prudence and compassion during the holiday season.

“Days before Christmas, President Marcos Jr. and the Department of Budget and Management, led by Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, are reminding all government agencies to make their Christmas and year-end celebrations simple and meaningful,” Castro said.

She added that the directive aligns with the administration’s call for solidarity with Filipinos in Visayas and Mindanao who are still recovering from earthquakes and typhoons in recent weeks.

“This is a reminder to government workers that celebrating Christmas should come with compassion for those still recovering and starting over after the disasters that hit the country,” Castro said.

Last year, Marcos also instructed government officials and employees to avoid extravagant parties as a gesture of sensitivity to disaster-stricken communities.

