Marcos, Duterte trust and performance ratings dip in Q3 — OCTA

Public trust and satisfaction in both President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte have declined in the third quarter of 2025, based on the latest OCTA Research “Tugon ng Masa” survey.

Released on Wednesday, November 5, the survey showed Marcos’s trust rating falling by seven points — from 64 percent in July to 57 percent in September. His distrust score also rose to 25 percent, up by five points.

Meanwhile, Duterte’s trust rating dropped three points, from 54 percent to 51 percent, while her distrust level stood at 24 percent.

In terms of job performance, Marcos’s approval rating slid from 62 percent to 54 percent, marking the steepest decline among top officials. OCTA noted the drop was most pronounced in Metro Manila and the Visayas.

Duterte’s performance rating slightly decreased from 50 percent to 49 percent, while both officials recorded equal dissatisfaction scores at 26 percent.

“Even with the observed declines, President Marcos Jr. continues to enjoy majority trust and approval among Filipinos,” OCTA said.
“Vice President Duterte’s trust rating remains within majority levels, but her performance rating has slipped slightly below the majority mark.”

The nationwide survey was conducted from September 30 to October 4, covering 1,200 respondents and a ±3 percent margin of error.
The survey period coincided with ongoing investigations into the alleged flood control anomalies involving several high-ranking officials.

