Abu Dhabi closes Cosmo Centre over food safety breaches

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has ordered the shutdown of Cosmo Centre Trading LLC in Al Khalidiyah after inspectors found multiple food safety violations that posed a risk to public health.

The closure was enforced under Abu Dhabi’s Food Law No. (2) of 2008, after the establishment repeatedly failed to meet safety standards and did not implement proper corrective steps despite earlier warnings. The commercial outlet is registered under licence number CN-5098686.

Authorities said the business will remain closed until all violations have been corrected and full compliance with food safety regulations is achieved. The agency stressed that regular inspections continue across the emirate to ensure food establishments follow preventive measures to protect consumers.

Residents are encouraged to report food safety concerns or violations via the Abu Dhabi government hotline 800555.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

