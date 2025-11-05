92.3M passengers, 2.88M tonnes of cargo secured by Dubai Police at airports in 2024

Dubai Police has once again set a global benchmark in aviation security, with its General Department of Airport Security ensuring the safety of 92.3 million passengers traveling through and transiting via Dubai International Airport in 2024.

This marks the 11th consecutive year the department has maintained record passenger safety. The department also secured 2.88 million tonnes of air cargo, demonstrating its world-class efficiency and leadership in global aviation security.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, emphasized that the Airport Security Department exemplifies specialized security excellence through advanced technology, skilled personnel, and extensive expertise.

“The department operates as a comprehensive, modern security system that guarantees safe and efficient movement for millions of passengers and large volumes of air cargo each year,” he said.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri added that Dubai International Airport reflects the emirate’s vision to remain a leading global aviation hub, connecting East and West while driving international trade and economic growth.

“Despite global challenges, Dubai continues to achieve record numbers in both travel and cargo, proving the strength of its infrastructure and operational systems,” he noted.

Highlighting Dubai Police’s long-standing commitment to airport security, he said the department deploys smart systems and innovative strategies to ensure traveler comfort and safety.

These measures align with national and international civil aviation standards, reinforcing Dubai’s status as a secure and sustainable global transport hub.

During his annual inspection visit, Lt. Gen. Al Marri was accompanied by Major General Harib Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs; Major General Marwan Jalfar, Assistant Commandant for Ports Affairs; and senior officers including Brigadier Expert Hamid Al Hashimi, Director of the General Department of Airport Security.

The department achieved a 100% performance rate for the fourth consecutive year across 92 strategic, key, and operational indicators and maintained full compliance with national and international aviation security standards. Officials said this demonstrates Dubai Police’s full adherence to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) regulations.