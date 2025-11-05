6 killed as PAF helicopter on Typhoon Tino relief mission crashes in Agusan del Sur

A Philippine Air Force (PAF) helicopter conducting humanitarian operations for communities affected by Typhoon Tino crashed in Loreto, Agusan del Sur, the Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom) confirmed.

The Super Huey helicopter was en route to Butuan City from Davao City when it went down while carrying out Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) missions within the Tactical Operations Group 10 area of responsibility.

Eastmincom said the aircraft was part of a four-chopper formation conducting damage assessments across the Caraga region, which was severely hit by the typhoon.

“The search and rescue operations have led to the recovery of six bodies believed to be those of the pilot and crew members of the ill-fated Super Huey helicopter,” Eastmincom said in a statement.

It added that the identities of the fatalities are being withheld pending notification of their families.

The PAF said communication with the aircraft was lost before the crash, prompting an immediate search and rescue operation.

“A thorough investigation is being conducted to determine the circumstances and cause of the accident. Further details will be released once verified,” the Air Force said.