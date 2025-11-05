Latest NewsNewsPH News

6 killed as PAF helicopter on Typhoon Tino relief mission crashes in Agusan del Sur

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo35 mins ago

A Philippine Air Force (PAF) helicopter conducting humanitarian operations for communities affected by Typhoon Tino crashed in Loreto, Agusan del Sur, the Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom) confirmed.

The Super Huey helicopter was en route to Butuan City from Davao City when it went down while carrying out Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) missions within the Tactical Operations Group 10 area of responsibility.

Eastmincom said the aircraft was part of a four-chopper formation conducting damage assessments across the Caraga region, which was severely hit by the typhoon.

“The search and rescue operations have led to the recovery of six bodies believed to be those of the pilot and crew members of the ill-fated Super Huey helicopter,” Eastmincom said in a statement.

It added that the identities of the fatalities are being withheld pending notification of their families.

The PAF said communication with the aircraft was lost before the crash, prompting an immediate search and rescue operation.

“A thorough investigation is being conducted to determine the circumstances and cause of the accident. Further details will be released once verified,” the Air Force said.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo35 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 05T133558.806

Nawat apologizes after Miss Mexico clash sparks Miss Universe walkout

22 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 05T132113.882

Philippine banks prepare to tokenize cards ahead of Apple Pay, Google Pay rollout

15 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 05T115118.768

92.3M passengers, 2.88M tonnes of cargo secured by Dubai Police at airports in 2024

49 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 05T093106.011

Dubai court orders man to pay Dh20.347 million for altering cheque

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button