Pop Mart clarifies: Recalled Labubu dolls in Kuwait are counterfeit products

Toy manufacturer Pop Mart has issued a statement clarifying that the Labubu dolls recalled in Kuwait due to safety issues are counterfeit products and not part of the company’s official merchandise line.

Earlier, Kuwait’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry recalled toy model TOY3378 Labubu, citing a manufacturing defect that caused parts to detach easily — posing a choking hazard to children. Consumers were urged to return the dolls for a refund.

Pop Mart responded by saying the recalled items are unauthorized counterfeits, not genuine Labubu figures produced or approved by the company.

“The recalled product (TOY3378) is entirely unrelated to Pop Mart. We have never manufactured, distributed, or authorized this item,” the company said.

Pop Mart said it has contacted Kuwaiti authorities to clarify the issue and confirmed that all legitimate Labubu products undergo strict quality and safety testing in compliance with international safety standards.

“Pop Mart firmly opposes any intellectual property infringement, counterfeiting, or misuse of our brand name,” the company added, warning that it will pursue legal action if necessary.

The company also urged customers worldwide — particularly in Kuwait — to buy only from official Pop Mart stores, authorized retailers, or certified online platforms to ensure product authenticity and safety.

