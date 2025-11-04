Latest NewsNews

Ombudsman Remulla says money trail links Senator Escudero to flood control scandal found

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report26 mins ago

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said Tuesday that investigators have uncovered a money trail allegedly linking Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero to the controversial flood control fund anomaly involving hundreds of millions of pesos.

Remulla told reporters that witness testimonies point to Escudero’s supposed involvement, though his office is still gathering additional evidence. “We have statements of a money trail leading to him… If there’s no AMLC (Anti-Money Laundering Council) trail, then we’ll follow a cash trail,” he said.

Former DPWH undersecretary Roberto Bernardo earlier claimed he delivered ₱160 million — said to be 20% of ₱800 million — to businessman Maynard Ngu, allegedly on behalf of Senator Escudero.

Remulla also said Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez could be held liable for gross negligence over the actions of Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, who faces graft complaints linked to a ₱289-million flood control project in Oriental Mindoro. “As the House leader, he’s accountable for those under his watch. The buck stops with him,” Remulla said.

He added that while Romualdez was not part of the bicameral budget panel, his influence as House Speaker made him responsible for Co’s appointment.

Meanwhile, Remulla announced the creation of a special task force to investigate flood control projects allegedly benefiting the Villar family’s properties in Las Piñas and Bacoor. “We’ll form a Task Force just for the Villars,” he said, referring to public works along the Zapote River and nearby areas.

Remulla questioned whether government funds were used to develop river walls and access roads that improved private lands. “When you live there, you know it’s their property. Who paid for those projects — the government or them? We’ll find out,” he added.

Senators Escudero, Mark Villar, and Camille Villar, along with Rep. Romualdez, have all denied the accusations. Escudero said he plans to sue Bernardo for “malicious and false allegations,” while Romualdez dismissed the testimony as “fabricated and politically motivated.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report26 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 2228409017

Pop Mart clarifies: Recalled Labubu dolls in Kuwait are counterfeit products

3 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 17 4

Dubai court jails two expats over Dh210,000 hotel lease scam

9 mins ago
viber image 2025 11 04 22 15 30 943

Manar Abu Dhabi and Al Ain 2025: Light Art Exhibition Illuminates Oases, Mangroves, and Heritage Sites

16 mins ago
573486786 122165999486760207 5155303508439072479 n 1

Candidate walkout following confrontation in Miss Universe pre-pageant event

34 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button