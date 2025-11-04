Ombudsman Remulla says money trail links Senator Escudero to flood control scandal found

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said Tuesday that investigators have uncovered a money trail allegedly linking Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero to the controversial flood control fund anomaly involving hundreds of millions of pesos.

Remulla told reporters that witness testimonies point to Escudero’s supposed involvement, though his office is still gathering additional evidence. “We have statements of a money trail leading to him… If there’s no AMLC (Anti-Money Laundering Council) trail, then we’ll follow a cash trail,” he said.

Former DPWH undersecretary Roberto Bernardo earlier claimed he delivered ₱160 million — said to be 20% of ₱800 million — to businessman Maynard Ngu, allegedly on behalf of Senator Escudero.

Remulla also said Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez could be held liable for gross negligence over the actions of Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, who faces graft complaints linked to a ₱289-million flood control project in Oriental Mindoro. “As the House leader, he’s accountable for those under his watch. The buck stops with him,” Remulla said.

He added that while Romualdez was not part of the bicameral budget panel, his influence as House Speaker made him responsible for Co’s appointment.

Meanwhile, Remulla announced the creation of a special task force to investigate flood control projects allegedly benefiting the Villar family’s properties in Las Piñas and Bacoor. “We’ll form a Task Force just for the Villars,” he said, referring to public works along the Zapote River and nearby areas.

Remulla questioned whether government funds were used to develop river walls and access roads that improved private lands. “When you live there, you know it’s their property. Who paid for those projects — the government or them? We’ll find out,” he added.

Senators Escudero, Mark Villar, and Camille Villar, along with Rep. Romualdez, have all denied the accusations. Escudero said he plans to sue Bernardo for “malicious and false allegations,” while Romualdez dismissed the testimony as “fabricated and politically motivated.”