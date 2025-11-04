Latest NewsNews

Manar Abu Dhabi and Al Ain 2025: Light Art Exhibition Illuminates Oases, Mangroves, and Heritage Sites

The capital and Al Ain are glowing once again as Manar, the annual public light art exhibition, returns to transform nature and heritage sites into radiant art spaces. Running from November 1, 2025, to January 4, 2026, in Al Ain and from November 15, 2025, to January 4, 2026, in Abu Dhabi, the event invites visitors to explore 23 light installations inspired by this year’s theme, “The Light Compass.”

Manar stretches across four main venues — Al Qattara Oasis and Al Jimi Oasis in Al Ain, as well as Jubail Island and Souq Al Mina in Abu Dhabi. Each site offers unique experiences: from light and sound shows amid date palms and falaj systems, to glowing artworks along mangrove trails, and creative displays in the city’s old port district.

For the first time, Manar expands to Al Ain’s UNESCO World Heritage sites, showcasing installations by six Emirati and international artists, including Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, Khalid Shafar, Maitha Hamdan, Abdalla Almulla, Ammar Al Attar, and Christian Brinkmann. Their works invite audiences to reflect on light as a bridge between heritage, nature, and innovation.

The exhibition is free of charge, open daily from 5:30 PM to midnight, with guided tours available for Dh50 at 7 PM. Visitors can also enjoy food pop-ups, workshops, and photography tours under illuminated palm canopies.

Curated by Khai Hori with co-curators Alia Zaal Lootah, Munira Al Sayegh, and Mariam Alshehhi, the theme “The Light Compass” draws inspiration from nahma, traditional sea chants once used by Gulf sailors. It encourages audiences to see light not just as art, but as a guide for reflection, rhythm, and connection.

The opening coincided with Al Ain’s Traditional Handicrafts Festival, attracting thousands of visitors and a special talk on public art and heritage landscapes.

