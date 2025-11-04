Government workers to receive early holiday bonus, PHP5,000 cash gift

Government employees are set to enjoy an early holiday reward as the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) begins releasing the 2025 year-end bonus and PHP5,000 cash gift starting this month, Malacañang announced.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the move underscores the Marcos administration’s appreciation for the dedication and heroism of public servants.

“This initiative by the DBM reflects the Marcos administration’s recognition of government workers and their invaluable service to the nation,” Castro said during a Palace press briefing.

In a separate statement, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman confirmed that the year-end bonus and cash gift will be distributed together with the first agency payroll of November 2025, in accordance with Budget Circular No. 2024-3.

“We value the hard work and excellence of our public servants, which is why we make sure their benefits are released on time,” Pangandaman said. “We know how much government personnel look forward to this season — not only because it’s a time for giving, but also because it represents a well-deserved recognition of their service and sacrifice.”

For fiscal year 2025, the DBM allocated PHP63.69 billion for the year-end bonus of civilian and uniformed personnel and PHP9.24 billion for the cash gift, benefiting more than 1.85 million government workers nationwide.

The year-end bonus is equivalent to one month’s basic salary as of October 31.

Under DBM guidelines, employees who have rendered at least four months of service from January 1 and are still in service as of October 31 are eligible to receive the benefits.

The DBM also reminded all government agencies to ensure the prompt release of the bonuses and cash gifts in accordance with existing budget circulars.