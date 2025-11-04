Candidate walkout following confrontation in Miss Universe pre-pageant event

Tensions flared during the Miss Universe sashing ceremony in Thailand after Nawat Itsaragrisil, the owner of Miss Universe Thailand (MUT) and head of the host committee, publicly reprimanded several contestants for allegedly refusing to promote Thailand and the pageant’s activities on social media.

In a viral video, Nawat was seen scolding candidates for not following promotional guidelines, saying their lack of cooperation disrespected the host country.

“If you don’t promote the host country or share our activities, you cause a problem for us,” he said. “Do not respect Thailand — you are not Miss Universe.”

Nawat then asked those unwilling to post content to raise their hands, even confronting Miss Universe Mexico Fátima Bosch directly.

“Mexico, I heard you don’t agree to post about Thailand or our activities. Is it true? Yes or no?” he asked in front of other contestants.

The situation reportedly escalated when Nawat called security, prompting several candidates to walk out of the venue. Outside, Bosch told reporters she felt disrespected and humiliated, saying, “It doesn’t matter if you wear a crown — if it costs your dignity, you must walk away.”

Meanwhile, Miss Universe Organization (MUO) president Raul Rocha reiterated that the official judging remains based only on four categories — personal interview, national costume, evening gown, and swimsuit — assuring fairness and transparency.