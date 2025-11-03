UAE President leads flag-raising ceremony in Abu Dhabi for nation’s Flag Day

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan led the ceremonial raising of the UAE flag today, November 3, at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi, in celebration of the nation’s Flag Day.

The event was attended by retired service personnel from across the country, highlighting a shared respect for the nation’s symbols and heritage.

In a post on X, Sheikh Mohamed expressed pride in the occasion, saying the Flag Day “is an opportunity to reflect on our nation’s journey, recognize our shared responsibility to uphold the values that unite us, and look with confidence to future generations who will continue to drive the UAE’s progress.”

Today at Qasr Al Hosn we raised the flag with pride alongside retired service personnel from across the UAE. Flag Day is an opportunity to reflect on our nation’s journey, recognise our shared responsibility to uphold the values that unite us, and look with confidence to future… pic.twitter.com/C0xkqsYukO — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) November 3, 2025

Flag Day in the UAE is observed annually to honor the country’s history, achievements, and the values that bind its people. It serves as a reminder of the unity and dedication that have shaped the nation since its formation, and of the ongoing commitment of its citizens and leaders to national development.

Ahead of the celebration, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, called on residents and institutions to participate in the occasion by raising the UAE flag at 11 a.m.