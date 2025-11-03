Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE President leads flag-raising ceremony in Abu Dhabi for nation’s Flag Day

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin42 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: @MohamedBinZayed/X

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan led the ceremonial raising of the UAE flag today, November 3, at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi, in celebration of the nation’s Flag Day.

The event was attended by retired service personnel from across the country, highlighting a shared respect for the nation’s symbols and heritage.

In a post on X, Sheikh Mohamed expressed pride in the occasion, saying the Flag Day “is an opportunity to reflect on our nation’s journey, recognize our shared responsibility to uphold the values that unite us, and look with confidence to future generations who will continue to drive the UAE’s progress.”

Flag Day in the UAE is observed annually to honor the country’s history, achievements, and the values that bind its people. It serves as a reminder of the unity and dedication that have shaped the nation since its formation, and of the ongoing commitment of its citizens and leaders to national development.

Ahead of the celebration, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, called on residents and institutions to participate in the occasion by raising the UAE flag at 11 a.m.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

