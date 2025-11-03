Sharjah police foil illegal wildlife trade, arrest suspect

Sharjah Police have arrested an Arab national accused of illegally trading endangered animals protected under international law, thwarting an attempted wildlife trafficking operation.

The sting was conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department of Sharjah Police in coordination with the Federal Criminal Police Department at the Ministry of Interior. Authorities confiscated several rare and protected species, including lynxes and foxes, listed as endangered.

Police said the arrest stemmed from a carefully planned operation that uncovered the suspect’s attempts to sell animals prohibited for trade or possession without proper permits.

The rescued animals have been safely transferred to one of Sharjah’s protected nature reserves in cooperation with the Environment and Protected Areas Authority and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, where they will receive care and rehabilitation.

Officials confirmed the suspect has been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal proceedings.

Sharjah Police reaffirmed their commitment to combating environmental crimes and preserving biodiversity, stressing that the illegal trade of protected wildlife poses a serious threat to ecological balance.

The force also urged the public to report any suspected cases of wildlife trafficking or illegal animal possession, emphasizing that protecting endangered species is a shared responsibility.

“Community awareness and cooperation are essential to safeguarding the UAE’s natural heritage,” the police said in a statement.