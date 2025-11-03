Philippines, Canada sign visiting forces pact to bolster Indo-Pacific security cooperation

The Philippines and Canada have officially signed a Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA), with both countries’ defense chiefs vowing to strengthen cooperation and uphold stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Canadian Minister of National Defense David McGuinty signed the pact in Makati City following a bilateral meeting. The deal marks Canada’s first visiting forces agreement in the Indo-Pacific.

The SOVFA establishes a legal framework for joint military activities, allowing troops from both nations to conduct training, exercises, and exchanges in each other’s territories. It also outlines the terms governing the presence of foreign forces in the Philippines.

Before it can take effect, the agreement must be ratified by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and approved by two-thirds of the Senate. Once in force, Canada will become the fifth country with a visiting forces agreement with the Philippines, joining the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. A similar accord is currently being negotiated with France.

Teodoro said the agreement reflects the unique military expertise and experiences of each partner nation.

“We have much to learn and much to converge on with Canada. While our engagements may differ from those with Australia or others, we are united in upholding a rules-based international order,” he said.

He added that the SOVFA would bolster information-sharing and interoperability, enhancing the Philippines’ and Canada’s defense resilience and ability to deter external threats.

“It provides a legal shield against forces that may seek to disrupt our peace, stability, and security,” Teodoro noted.

For his part, McGuinty praised the Philippines for its leadership in upholding international law and peaceful dispute resolution.

“Peace is built on rules, not recklessness. The Philippines has shown true leadership in standing for these principles, and Canada deeply respects that,” he said.

The signing comes amid rising tensions in the West Philippine Sea, where Beijing has stepped up its aggressive actions. Teodoro dismissed recent remarks by a Chinese military spokesperson branding the Philippines a “troublemaker” for holding joint drills with the US, Australia, and New Zealand.

“That statement only shows China’s disregard for international law. If they think we are intruding, we refute that,” Teodoro said.

McGuinty said Canada looks forward to joining future maritime exercises in the West Philippine Sea, affirming its commitment to supporting Philippine sovereignty and regional stability.