Oman grants citizenship to 45 individuals under new nationality law

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman has issued Royal Decree No. 94/2025, granting Omani citizenship to 45 people, in recognition of their contributions, loyalty, and ties to the Sultanate. The decree reflects Oman’s efforts to strengthen national cohesion and formally acknowledges those demonstrating exceptional service to the nation.

The move follows the implementation of the Omani Nationality Law (Royal Decree No. 17/2025), which replaced the previous law under Royal Decree No. 38/2014 and took effect on February 2, 2025. The law outlines pathways to citizenship, including birth, marriage, and naturalization, and sets eligibility criteria for each route.

Key points of the law include:

Dual citizenship is generally prohibited unless specifically granted by the Sultan.

Citizenship obtained through marriage may be revoked under certain conditions, such as divorce or remarriage to a non-Omani. Children retain nationality regardless of parents’ status.

Citizenship can be revoked for actions insulting the Sultan, working for foreign governments or hostile nations, or committing crimes against state security.

Individuals may lose nationality after 24 months of prolonged absence from Oman without valid reasons. Reinstatement is possible if the circumstances leading to revocation no longer apply.

The Royal Decree underscores Oman’s commitment to legal clarity, national security, and the integrity of citizenship, while recognizing the contributions of those who strengthen the Sultanate.