FTA board approves new excise tax policies on sweetened drinks

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) Board has approved new operational policies for calculating excise tax on sweetened drinks and reviewed the implementation of the UAE’s corporate tax, which has achieved one of the highest compliance rates globally.

The FTA said new electronic systems and awareness campaigns are being developed to ensure a smooth transition before implementing a tiered volumetric model, which will link tax rates directly to the sugar content of each beverage.

The initiative seeks to encourage reduced sugar consumption and promote public health.

The meeting, chaired by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the FTA, highlighted the UAE’s achievements in developing a strong, competitive, and transparent tax system.

Sheikh Maktoum said the UAE’s tax framework has reached “major milestones,” reinforcing financial sustainability and strengthening the country’s global competitiveness.

The FTA reported that the number of registered corporate taxpayers surpassed 651,000 by the end of September, reflecting robust compliance and confidence in the system.

This performance was attributed to the efficiency of the ‘EmaraTax’ digital platform, which handles thousands of submissions daily and enables seamless filing and payment processes even during peak periods.

The report also noted a significant increase in the timely filing of tax returns, annual declarations, and payments, bolstered by nationwide awareness programs that offered businesses clear guidance on their tax obligations.

Sheikh Maktoum also reviewed progress on the joint E-Invoicing Project of the Ministry of Finance and the FTA, including legislative updates and system readiness. The Board approved the Authority’s 2026 budget and several resolutions aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and policy implementation.

His Highness directed the FTA to continue advancing digital transformation under the ‘Zero Digital Bureaucracy’ initiative to streamline operations, improve customer experience, and strengthen the UAE’s leadership in tax administration.

He further emphasized the importance of sustaining modernization and service excellence to ensure the FTA continues to support financial sustainability and long-term economic growth.