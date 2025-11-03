Abu Dhabi police warn motorists against obscuring vehicle license plates

Abu Dhabi Police has reminded motorists not to obscure their vehicle license plates in any way, warning that doing so, whether by attaching bicycles, luggage racks, or other items, violates traffic regulations.

In a post on X, the police cited Article 27(b) of the Federal Traffic Law, which imposes a fine of Dh400 on motorists whose license plate numbers or category markings are unclear or unreadable.

Authorities said traffic monitoring will be intensified, and legal action will be taken against violators. The move is part of ongoing efforts to uphold traffic safety, accountability, and compliance with national regulations.

Police stressed that license plates must remain clearly visible at all times, noting that even unintentional obstructions, such as those caused by mounted racks or accessories, can still lead to penalties.