Abu Dhabi court dismisses groom’s Dh100,000 claim over wedding hall heat

The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a groom seeking Dh100,000 from a hotel, claiming that high temperatures in the wedding hall and substandard food ruined his special day.

The groom requested a refund of Dh50,000 paid under the wedding contract, plus an additional Dh50,000 in compensation for emotional and material damages, along with legal interest and court fees. He argued that the hotel failed to meet its contractual obligations, causing him embarrassment in front of guests.

The hotel’s legal team asked the court to dismiss the case, citing an arbitration clause in the contract requiring disputes to be settled through arbitration at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). They also argued that Abu Dhabi courts lacked jurisdiction.

The court reviewed the contract and confirmed the arbitration agreement under the “Governing Law and Dispute Resolution” section. Consequently, the court ruled the case inadmissible and ordered the groom to pay legal costs and attorney fees.