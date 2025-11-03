A Filipina engineer in UAE building dreams from the ground up

There are many ways to build a life. For Sheena Ortega Mecaydor, every blueprint began not with cement and steel, but with sacrifice, resilience, and faith.

Born in a family of six, Mecaydor grew up witnessing her parents’ quiet strength amid unrelenting hardship. Her father suffered a stroke in his 40s, leaving her mother to carry the weight of both caregiving and providing for the family.

“There were days when all we had were tomatoes or sugar for our meals,” she recalled.

“Sometimes, my mother would knock on neighbors’ doors before sunrise just to borrow money for our jeep fare. If she couldn’t, we would simply stay home and skip school.”

Yet poverty never discouraged her—it disciplined her. A consistent honor student and athlete, Sheena learned early that the only way to rebuild her family’s fortune was through education. She studied hard, applied for scholarships, and worked as a student assistant in her university library to earn her allowance.

“Being poor didn’t stop me,” she said. “It only made me hungrier for success.”

Her dream was clear: to become a civil engineer and help her family rise. Her mother was the first to plant that dream in her heart.

“When she told me to take Engineering, I didn’t hesitate,” Sheena said. “I trusted her instincts—and she was right.”

When Mecaydor finally passed the Civil Engineering board exam after months of self-review, she didn’t celebrate with luxury—she went to work. “I was the only girl sleeping at the site in Cavite, reviewing by myself after work just to save money. I wanted to prove to everyone that I could pass, especially to those who doubted me.” Six months later, she received her first overseas job offer in the UAE—a decision that would change her life forever.

Leaving home was not easy. Her early years abroad were marked by financial strain and cultural adjustment. “There were months when I had less than 100 dirhams left after sending money home,” she shared. “I wasn’t fluent in English, so it was hard to talk to people or express myself. But I told myself—this is temporary. My family’s future depends on this.”

When her father passed away in 2010, only two years after she arrived in Abu Dhabii, Mecaydor’s world shattered. “I promised him before he died that I would take care of my younger siblings, and that’s what kept me going,” she said. “There was no time to cry, I had to be strong for everyone else.” That promise became her blueprint for every decision that followed.

As the years passed, Mecaydor ’s career flourished. From a Quantity Surveyor, she transitioned into Project Management—a leap that tested her courage and capability. “The Head of Department who hired me believed in me even when I had zero experience,” she said. “He saw my potential and gave me the chance to start from scratch.” That opportunity opened new doors, leading her to oversee major projects from start to finish and manage diverse teams across the Middle East.

Her professional milestones multiplied: a member of the ASEAN Engineer Registry, recipient of the Asia’s Outstanding Female Civil Engineer, and a TFT Watchlist Awardee for Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East 2023. She even stepped onto a different stage—literally—winning the Mrs. Tourism Globe 2023, an international pageant for married women.

Each recognition carries deep meaning for Mecaydor . “It’s not about fame or titles—it’s about honoring the sacrifices of my parents and proving that nothing is impossible,” she said. “Every award I receive, I dedicate to them and to every Filipino who refuses to give up.”

Now a respected professional in UAE’s construction industry, Sheena is admired not only for her technical excellence but also for her generosity. She supports charity events in the Philippines and the UAE, mentors fellow engineers, and inspires young Filipinas to break barriers.

“Before, I couldn’t even buy food for myself,” she said, smiling. “Now, I can build homes, help students, and travel the world. But the greatest achievement is still being able to help my family—and keep my father’s promise alive.”

Her message to dreamers is simple yet profound:

“Be strong. When you think there’s no hope, pray. God will never leave you until you overcome. Every hardship is just part of the foundation for what you’re building.”

Today, Mecaydor continues to build—not just skyscrapers and structures in UAE and other international locations—but hope, dignity, and inspiration for every Filipino who dares to dream beyond circumstance.