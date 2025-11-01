Woman wins divorce case after claiming abuse and witchcraft by husband

The Ras Al Khaimah Court of First Instance (Personal Status) has granted a divorce to a 38-year-old woman who accused her husband of physical abuse, financial neglect, and engaging in witchcraft, ending a turbulent marriage marked by years of emotional distress and conflict.

The court’s ruling, issued in late October 2025, also awarded the woman full custody of her four-year-old daughter and ordered the 37-year-old husband to provide financial support covering housing, childcare, and education expenses.

According to court documents, the woman filed for khula (judicial dissolution of marriage initiated by the wife) after enduring repeated mistreatment from her husband, who works in Fujairah. The couple married in Egypt in 2020, with their union certified in the UAE the following year.

The wife alleged that her husband physically assaulted her several times, causing a knee injury confirmed by a medical report—and subjected her to verbal abuse and public humiliation, including insults shared through WhatsApp messages and in social gatherings.

She further claimed that her husband practiced sorcery and witchcraft, and maintained inappropriate contact with other women, acts that caused her moral and psychological suffering.

Financial records presented in court showed that despite earning more than Dh13,000 per month, the husband failed to contribute to household expenses, tuition fees, or rent, forcing his wife to cover all costs between 2022 and 2025.

After reviewing the evidence, including medical reports and digital communications, the court found that the husband’s behavior caused both emotional and material harm, making reconciliation impossible. Judges ruled that his neglect violated Article 133 (1.2) of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status, which obliges husbands to provide maintenance and housing for their families.

The court granted the woman full custody of her daughter and allowed her to relocate for educational or health reasons if needed. The father was ordered to hand over all official documents, including the child’s passport and birth certificate.

He was also ordered to pay Dh20,000 annually as housing allowance, Dh7,000 per month for domestic help, Dh700 per month in child support, and additional payments for tuition, uniforms, and transportation.

The father was granted limited visitation rights, including supervised meetings at the Ras Al Khaimah Women’s Association every Friday and during Eid and summer holidays, with no overnight stays.

The court emphasized that the ruling aims to protect the child’s welfare while ensuring both parents’ rights are respected under UAE family law.