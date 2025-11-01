Latest NewsNews

Viral Video Shows Sheikh Mohammed’s Humble Gesture Inside Dubai Mall

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago

A viral video of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has captured the admiration of both residents and citizens for his humility and respect toward others.

The video, filmed by a bystander in a Dubai mall, shows Sheikh Mohammed walking with his entourage when a woman, apparently unaware of who he was, attempts to cross his path.

As security personnel moved to stop her, Sheikh Mohammed raised his cane to signal everyone to halt, allowing the woman to pass first — a simple yet powerful act that lasted only a moment.

Social media users have praised the gesture, calling Sheikh Mohammed a “true leader” and commending his grace, humility, and respect for others.

Many commented that the brief interaction reflects his compassionate leadership style, which has long endeared him to the people of Dubai.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

viber image 2025 11 02 00 05 25 829

Kuya Kim Atienza Recalls the Painful Moment He Learned of Daughter Emman’s Passing

24 seconds ago
iStock 1262331996

Dubai and Sharjah Enforce New Traffic Rules for Delivery Riders and Heavy Vehicles Starting November 1

28 mins ago
driver 2

Traffic Accident Causes Road Block on Al Dhaid Street in Sharjah

32 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 93

Abu Dhabi Court Orders Company to Pay Dh83,560 in Unpaid Wages and Benefits to Former Employee

40 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button