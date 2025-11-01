Viral Video Shows Sheikh Mohammed’s Humble Gesture Inside Dubai Mall

A viral video of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has captured the admiration of both residents and citizens for his humility and respect toward others.

The video, filmed by a bystander in a Dubai mall, shows Sheikh Mohammed walking with his entourage when a woman, apparently unaware of who he was, attempts to cross his path.

As security personnel moved to stop her, Sheikh Mohammed raised his cane to signal everyone to halt, allowing the woman to pass first — a simple yet powerful act that lasted only a moment.

Social media users have praised the gesture, calling Sheikh Mohammed a “true leader” and commending his grace, humility, and respect for others.

Many commented that the brief interaction reflects his compassionate leadership style, which has long endeared him to the people of Dubai.