Traffic Accident Causes Road Block on Al Dhaid Street in Sharjah

The Sharjah Police General Command reported a traffic accident that has temporarily blocked Al Dhaid Street, specifically between Intersection No. 6 and Intersection No. 7.

Authorities have urged motorists to stay cautious and alert, and to take alternative routes to avoid congestion and ensure safety.

Sharjah Police also reminded drivers to monitor traffic updates and follow official advisories while passing through the affected area.

The public is further encouraged to practice responsible driving to help prevent additional accidents and maintain a smooth flow of traffic as emergency crews work on clearing the scene.