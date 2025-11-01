Senators Make SALNs Public: Villar richest, Escudero least wealthy

All 24 members of the Senate have now made their Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs) public, with Senator Mark Villar retaining his position as the chamber’s wealthiest member.

Villar declared a net worth of ₱1.261 billion, followed by Senator Raffy Tulfo with ₱1.052 billion, and Senator Erwin Tulfo with ₱497 million.

At the other end of the list, former Senate President Chiz Escudero reported the lowest net worth at ₱18.84 million, just below Senator Risa Hontiveros with ₱18.99 million.

Among the most recent to release their SALNs were Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano, Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, and Senator Imee Marcos.

• Cayetano declared ₱110.66 million in assets, ₱1.5 million in liabilities, and a net worth of ₱109.13 million.

• Dela Rosa reported ₱61.31 million in assets, ₱29.02 million in liabilities, and a net worth of ₱32.29 million.

• Marcos declared ₱164.99 million in assets and no liabilities.

Full ranking of senators by net worth:

1. Mark Villar – ₱1.261B

2. Raffy Tulfo – ₱1.052B

3. Erwin Tulfo – ₱497.00M

4. Migz Zubiri – ₱431.78M

5. Camille Villar – ₱362.07M

6. Ping Lacson – ₱244.94M

7. Robin Padilla – ₱244.04M

8. Jinggoy Estrada – ₱221.22M

9. Lito Lapid – ₱202.04M

10. Tito Sotto – ₱188.87M

11. Imee Marcos – ₱164.99M

12. JV Ejercito – ₱137.08M

13. Pia Cayetano – ₱128.29M

14. Alan Peter Cayetano – ₱109.13M

15. Win Gatchalian – ₱89.52M

16. Bam Aquino – ₱86.55M

17. Loren Legarda – ₱79.21M

18. Rodante Marcoleta – ₱51.96M

19. Joel Villanueva – ₱49.50M

20. Christopher “Bong” Go – ₱32.43M

21. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa – ₱32.29M

22. Kiko Pangilinan – ₱26.73M

23. Risa Hontiveros – ₱18.99M

24. Chiz Escudero – ₱18.84M