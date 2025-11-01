Marcos: Let the Ombudsman Do Its Job in Fighting Corruption in Flood Control Projects

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. emphasized on Saturday that the Office of the Ombudsman must be given full authority to pursue and prosecute corrupt officials and employees linked to irregularities in flood control projects.

During the Kapihan sa Media event, he said that agencies such as the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), the Ombudsman, and the Department of Justice should be allowed to perform their duties in addressing the massive corruption network.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla recently announced plans to file cases before the Sandiganbayan by November 25 against high-ranking officials (Salary Grade 27 and above) involved in the anomalies. Meanwhile, those with lower salary grades will be tried in regional trial courts.

Remulla also revealed that the Ombudsman intends to use artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the investigation and prosecution of graft cases.

When asked about the use of AI in government operations, President Marcos expressed full support, saying that the Philippines must adopt AI technologies as soon as possible or risk being left behind. He likened AI to a wave that cannot be stopped — urging the government to learn how to use it responsibly and effectively.