Latest NewsNews

Marcos: Let the Ombudsman Do Its Job in Fighting Corruption in Flood Control Projects

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. emphasized on Saturday that the Office of the Ombudsman must be given full authority to pursue and prosecute corrupt officials and employees linked to irregularities in flood control projects.

During the Kapihan sa Media event, he said that agencies such as the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), the Ombudsman, and the Department of Justice should be allowed to perform their duties in addressing the massive corruption network.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla recently announced plans to file cases before the Sandiganbayan by November 25 against high-ranking officials (Salary Grade 27 and above) involved in the anomalies. Meanwhile, those with lower salary grades will be tried in regional trial courts.

Remulla also revealed that the Ombudsman intends to use artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the investigation and prosecution of graft cases.

When asked about the use of AI in government operations, President Marcos expressed full support, saying that the Philippines must adopt AI technologies as soon as possible or risk being left behind. He likened AI to a wave that cannot be stopped — urging the government to learn how to use it responsibly and effectively.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 93

Abu Dhabi Court Orders Company to Pay Dh83,560 in Unpaid Wages and Benefits to Former Employee

25 seconds ago
562384961 1116231527343978 3351461502600100399 n

DMW Confirms Death of Filipino Seafarer Aboard Cruise Ship MV Arvia

6 mins ago
DFA logo 2 1

DFA Working with Myanmar, Thailand to Secure Exit Clearances for Filipinos Rescued from Scam Farms

13 mins ago
571364776 1380950130066230 7961655470507258556 n

Marcos Meets with Hanwha Ocean to Boost Philippine Navy’s Submarine Program

24 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button