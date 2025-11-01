Lito Atienza Expresses Gratitude After Granddaughter Emman’s Passing: “Love Your Children and Grandchildren”

Former Manila Mayor Lito Atienza went live on Facebook on Thursday to thank everyone who offered condolences and prayers following the death of his granddaughter, Emman Atienza. In his three-minute message, Atienza spoke about the pain of losing a loved one and the importance of acceptance, acknowledging that life has both a beginning and an end.

He reminded viewers that what truly matters is how people live their lives in between those two points — by choosing to do good and live righteously. Atienza also expressed deep appreciation for members of the clergy who shared comforting prayers and messages, saying they helped lighten his emotional burden.

He urged everyone to cherish their families and loved ones, saying, “Love your children, your grandchildren, your spouse, and your friends.” The former mayor concluded by saying he would resume his social and political commentaries the following week.

Emman’s passing was announced by her parents, Kuya Kim and Felicia Atienza, on October 24. She was 19 years old. Her family and friends have since shared emotional tributes online, remembering her kindness and warmth.