Latest NewsNews

Lito Atienza Expresses Gratitude After Granddaughter Emman’s Passing: “Love Your Children and Grandchildren”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report44 mins ago

Former Manila Mayor Lito Atienza went live on Facebook on Thursday to thank everyone who offered condolences and prayers following the death of his granddaughter, Emman Atienza. In his three-minute message, Atienza spoke about the pain of losing a loved one and the importance of acceptance, acknowledging that life has both a beginning and an end.

He reminded viewers that what truly matters is how people live their lives in between those two points — by choosing to do good and live righteously. Atienza also expressed deep appreciation for members of the clergy who shared comforting prayers and messages, saying they helped lighten his emotional burden.

He urged everyone to cherish their families and loved ones, saying, “Love your children, your grandchildren, your spouse, and your friends.” The former mayor concluded by saying he would resume his social and political commentaries the following week.

Emman’s passing was announced by her parents, Kuya Kim and Felicia Atienza, on October 24. She was 19 years old. Her family and friends have since shared emotional tributes online, remembering her kindness and warmth.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report44 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

562384961 1116231527343978 3351461502600100399 n

DMW Confirms Death of Filipino Seafarer Aboard Cruise Ship MV Arvia

2 mins ago
DFA logo 2 1

DFA Working with Myanmar, Thailand to Secure Exit Clearances for Filipinos Rescued from Scam Farms

9 mins ago
571364776 1380950130066230 7961655470507258556 n

Marcos Meets with Hanwha Ocean to Boost Philippine Navy’s Submarine Program

19 mins ago
iStock 2175454420

Number of Functionally Illiterate Filipinos Nearly Doubles to 24.8 Million — EDCOM 2

25 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button